The Matriarch of the Magers family, Cecile Louise (Farris) Magers, was called by her Lord on Dec. 2, 2021.

Born on Feb. 3, 1918, she lived to be 103 years and 10 months!

Among her welcoming committee will be her husband Fred Sr. and her son Paul. She was a devout Catholic. In 1991 she was recognized as the MT State volunteer of the year.

She leaves behind three sons, two daughters, 20 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 17 great great grandchildren.

Her Vigil will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. on Sunday, Dec. 12th, at 1 p.m.

A Mass celebrating her life will be at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 3rd Ave. So., Monday, Dec. 13th, at 11 a.m.

Your memories can be shared at www.Dahlfuneralchapel.com.