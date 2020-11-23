Celeste Lucille (Iams) Mares passed away on Nov. 18, 2020. She was born on Feb. 14, 1930, in Taylor, North Dakota. She moved to Billings in 1946 and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1947. Lou, as she was affectionately known to her friends and family, got her teaching degree from Eastern Montana College. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Timothy Raynaldo Mares. Just days after their wedding, Tim left to serve in the Army and Lou went to teach in her first job in Bridger. In 1953, they started their married life in Billings and were married for 60 years. They tragically lost a daughter (Madolla) in 1970.

Lou worked as a first grade teacher for 30 years. She was a skilled, kind and very dedicated teacher who loved teaching young children the love of reading. She was an avid and knowledgeable bird watcher and was an active member of the Billings Audubon Society. When she retired in 1985, she and Tim loved to travel in their motorhome. They mainly followed the bird migration and spent many enjoyable winters in Texas with friends, but also visited all the states, Mexico, Canada and a few Asian countries. Lou's devout Christian faith was important to her and was an inspiration to many. She was also an avid gardener and has left a legacy of trees planted all over Billings in the many houses she built with her husband.