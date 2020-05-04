Celestine Irene Dworshak
Celestine Irene Dworshak

Celestine Irene Dworshak

Celestine (Sally) Irene Dworshak, 91, of Billings passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 30, 2020. She was born May 3, 1928, in Morton, North Dakota, to Joseph and Margaret Hatzenbuhler. On Nov. 18, 1947 she married Lawrence Dworshak and they had ten children. They lived in Mandan, North Dakota, for several years and then moved to Billings.

Sally was involved in her Catholic church. She volunteered for many activities. She worked many years at Deaconess Hospital. She enjoyed reading, bingo, puzzles and games but her passion was raising children. She was known to say ‘I was put on earth to raise children'. Even after raising her own children, she spent much of her time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Celestine is survived by her children: Clinton (MaryEllen), Ken (Hal), Sharon Barrera, Denise Nottingham, Debbie, Joseph (Deanna), Sidney, Robert (Heather), and Kevin (Candace); her surviving sister, Marge (Jerry) Schempp; 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Celestine was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence; eldest daughter Ruth Ann Moses; siblings Pauline (Rueben), Kay (Ted), Joe (Clara), and Rose (Mike).

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 6 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Billings, MT. Live video will be available for those who are unable to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donate to your favorite charity. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel.

Service information

May 6
Funeral
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
10:00AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholoic Church
2055 Woody Dr.
Billings, MT 59102
