With great sadness we announce the recent passing of Celia Krueger Lambrecht Chynoweth at age 92 in Bozeman, MT.

She was the ninth child born to Edward and May Krueger (Carlisle MT) following: Helen, Elmer (Bob), Edna, Oscar, Iray, Arthur, Walter and Bennie.

Celia married Leonard Lambrecht in Billings MT where they raised five daughters: Doris, Bonnie, Teresa, Gail and Karen. After Leonard passed away, she met and married Lloyd Chynoweth. Following Lloyd's retirement, they moved to Manila, UT and then to Page, AZ. Celia later relocated to Cottonwood, AZ where she lived for many years, then returned to Montana in 2019 settling in Bozeman.

Mom enjoyed bowling, card and bingo games, being outdoors, gardening, golfing and fishing. She was a private, intelligent and independent woman who encouraged her daughters to be all they could be. She will be dearly missed.

Celia was preceded in death by her parents and all siblings, her spouses and one son-in-law, Roy Sipes.

She leaves behind Daughters: Doris Rupprecht (Tom), Bonnie Hames (George), Teresa Lambrecht, Gail Lambrecht (Billy Williams) and Karen Schmidt (Edward); Grandchildren: Molly Hames Fox (Kyle), Kyle Rupprecht (Emily), Erik Rupprecht, Courtney Sipes, Lindsey Sipes, Gregor Schmidt, Dawkin Schmidt, and Tucker Schmidt; Great grandchildren: Jonny Rupprecht, Cristian Fox, Paisley Fears, Maelyn Maupin, Noah Rupprecht and Beckett Blomberg; Numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews

At her request, no funeral services are planned. A full obituary can be found at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/obituary-listings