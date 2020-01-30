Celia Lucille Scheihing

Celia lived her life full of love, faith, compassion and generosity in caring for others. She volunteered with the Arthritis Foundation, as a Sunday school teacher for over 10 years at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Billings, and participated in elementary health education. Celia always cared for others before herself whether it was her patients, patients’ families, students, people she had just met, or her family and friends. Her daughters and grandchildren were her top priority and her pride and joy; however, her love and concern for her entire extended family was steadfast and passionate throughout her life. Celia was a devoted caregiver to her late husband, Richard; and to her parents, Margaret and Richard, in their final years. She had seven grandchildren and loved cheering for them at their basketball, cross country, soccer, and lacrosse events—rain or shine.