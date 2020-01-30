Celia Lucille Scheihing

Celia Lucille (Eddy) Scheihing, 72, born Feb. 8, 1947, at Gorgas Hospital in the Panama Canal Zone to Margaret and Richard Eddy, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, in Billings.
In 1951, Celia’s family moved to Great Falls, Montana. The family then moved to their farm on Ashuelot Bench, north of Fort Shaw in 1960. Celia had fond memories of adventures with her brothers and sister on their family’s farm. She loved tending to the livestock, riding her horses Ginger and Cinnamon, and playing the piano. She was an accomplished young pianist, playing for the congregation at the Simms United Methodist Church and at statewide competitions in Montana. Celia graduated from Simms High School in 1965 and from Montana State University-Bozeman with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 1969. After graduation, she began her nursing career in Bakersfield, California, but later returned to Montana to work in Great Falls and Billings. Celia spent over 30 years as a compassionate nurse and nurse educator—working as a hospital Quality and Risk Manager, Hematology and Oncology Treatment Trial Specialist, school nurse, and an instructor and mentor for students studying practical nursing.
In 1976, Celia married Gary Sorum in Great Falls. Married for 16 years, they raised their three daughters together and remained close friends throughout her life. Celia moved to Billings in 1994 and married Richard ‘Dick’ Fisher spending many happy years together until his passing in 2000.
Celia lived her life full of love, faith, compassion and generosity in caring for others. She volunteered with the Arthritis Foundation, as a Sunday school teacher for over 10 years at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Billings, and participated in elementary health education. Celia always cared for others before herself whether it was her patients, patients’ families, students, people she had just met, or her family and friends. Her daughters and grandchildren were her top priority and her pride and joy; however, her love and concern for her entire extended family was steadfast and passionate throughout her life. Celia was a devoted caregiver to her late husband, Richard; and to her parents, Margaret and Richard, in their final years. She had seven grandchildren and loved cheering for them at their basketball, cross country, soccer, and lacrosse events—rain or shine.
One of Celia’s favorite places was the Eddy Family Cabin on Flathead Lake. She loved spending time there surrounded by her family, tending to the cabin, and decorating it with beautiful red geraniums. Celia saw the beauty in everything and had a unique ability to transform any space; her home was always warm, welcoming, and exquisitely decorated. She loved flowers, the warm sun, reading, her dogs, and most of all, her family. She was a generous, loving and intelligent woman who lit up the room when she entered. She will be lovingly remembered and most dearly and deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known her. Her legacy will live on forever.
She is survived by her children; Kathryn (Jason) Tocco of Kennewick, Washington, Laura (Eric) Roset of Bozeman, and Kristina (William) Bruski of Billings, brother, Timothy (Joyce) Eddy of Portland, Oregon; sister, Wilma (Jack) Tokarczyk of Yelm, Washington; sister-in-law, Annie Eddy of Centerville, Virginia; and seven grandchildren (Sophia, Michael, Benjamin, Matthew, Theodore, Bailey, and William) and 11 nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her brother, Navy Lt. Commander Richard Eddy Jr. (Annie); her parents, Margaret and Richard Eddy; and her husband, Dick Fisher.
A Memorial Service will be held at King of Glory Lutheran Church (ELCA), 4125 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT on March 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow in the King of Glory Atrium.
Memorials may be sent to the Rocky Mountain College Richard and Margaret Eddy Endowed Scholarship fund in memory of Celia Eddy, Development Office, Rocky Mountain College, 1500 Poly Drive, Billings, Montana, 59102.
Heights Family Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
