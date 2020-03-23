You have free articles remaining.
Due to the recent restrictions from the CDC it is with great sadness that we announce the postponement of the memorial service for our beloved and precious Celia Scheihing. The service previously scheduled for March 28, 2020 at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Billings, Montana, will be rescheduled at a later date. Our thoughts and prayers are with our families and our communities during this very unpredictable time.
To plant a tree in memory of Celia Scheihing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.