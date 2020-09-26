× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ceylon (Dougherty) Mace, 68, of Woodbury, Minnesota passed away from heart complications on September 21, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Rusty; daughters, Jennifer Andrew (Philip), Jessica Radke (Aaron) and Jillian Leone (Andrew); grandchildren, Jacob and Kayla Andrew, Anthony and Anna Radke, Ava, Anora and Mason Leone; sister, Doreen Salfer; nephew, Clayton Salfer; nieces LaDonna Gordon and Brenda Sundeen; great nephew and niece, Jeremy Gordon and Carissa Sundeen; great great nephew and niece, Rylan Sundeen and Marley Gordon; sisters-in-law; Nickie Langeliers (John) and Laurie Mace (Janet Miller); niece and nephew in-law, Erin Halstvedt and Eric Halstvedt (Malia); great niece and nephew-in-law; Natasha and Roman Halstvedt.

She is preceded in death by her parents Donald “Bud” and Laura Dougherty, her uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Muezet Hoffman, and her brother-in-law, Wayne Salfer.

Born and raised in Billings, Montana, Ceylon attended Senior High School and Eastern Montana College earning her degrees in Theater and English. She married her husband, Rusty in 1976. In 1983, she and Rusty, along with two kids and three dogs left Montana and moved to the land of 10,000 lakes where they built their family business. While her life brought her to Minnesota, her heart was always with the mountains and the big skies in Montana.