Chad Alan Bykonen, 49, of Billings passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Chad was born on Feb. 2, 1974, in Williston, North Dakota, to Bonnie and Duane Bykonen. Chad was raised in Williston and graduated from Williston High School in May of 1992, where he was active with the Williston Flyers Hockey Club and was one of the original members of the Williston Coyotes Hockey Team.

After high school, Chad attended Dakota College at Bottineau, North Dakota, playing for the Bottineau Jacks Hockey Team, followed by a quick stint at what was then known as UND-W in Williston, North Dakota. In 1994, he made a career decision to attend Bismarck State College Lineman School in Mandan, North Dakota, graduating in June of 1996. Following graduation, Chad moved to Denver to attend the Mountain States Lineman Apprenticeship program, topping out in 2001.

After finishing his apprenticeship program, Chad and his friends decided to "tramp" around the country in their RV's, capitalizing on the opportunity to work in various states on numerous different jobs. He especially loved his time doing highline transmission helicopter work, furthering his lineman career. Once settling down in Montana, Chad finished out his career working with Rocky Mountain Contractors.

Chad loved working on cars and trucks, his "toys." These included rebuilding jeeps into rock crawlers, stock car racing and fabricating and restoring various trucks. He spent much of his time rock crawling and camping in the mountains of Colorado and the desert of Utah with his friends. Once moving to Montana, he took up stock car racing (a lifelong dream) and was able to race around Montana, North Dakota and Idaho. He absolutely loved it and got his passion for old trucks and racing from his dad. He was a great mechanic and loved spending time in his shop working on old trucks and listening to music.

Chad and Amy Darr married in May of 2003 while living in Denver, moving to Belgrade in May of 2010 with their pack of Dobermans (a couple Boxers and a Vizsla thrown in the mix). They enjoyed the next 13 years together. After deciding to amicably split in July of 2022, they maintained supportive roles in each other's lives. Chad truly cherished spending time with his family and his lifelong friendships and was grateful to see many of them back in Williston for their hockey reunion last year.

Chad was preceded in death by his father, Duane Bykonen; mother Bonnie Walters; and sister Stacey Bykonen. Chad is survived by his stepfather, Bill Walters, of 30 years; and three stepbrothers John Walters, spouse Sarah Walters and children Camden and Kinley Walters of Billings, Alex Walters of Billings, and Phillip Walters of Durango, Colorado.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings. A post-service gathering will be at 3:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Country Club, 3200 Paul Allen Way, Billings. Cremation has already taken place. An additional gathering will take place in Williston, North Dakota this summer, date TBD.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. It's especially meaningful given how much they have been through this past year. A huge thank you to Bill Walters for your unconditional love and support. Thank you also to Langhors Flowerland and the Darr Family for flowers displayed at the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, because of Chad's love of Dobermans, those wishing to do so are asked to make a memorial donation to the Doberman Rescue, Dobies and Little Paws Rescue: https://linktr.ee/dobiesandlittlepawsrescue.