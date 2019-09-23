Chad V Noel, 68, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2019 at Tendernest Assisted Living. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD on August 25, 1951 to Phyllis and Wesley Noel and moved to Great Falls when he was three. He graduated from Great Falls High in 1969 and received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Montana in 1976. Chad worked for Hoffman Associates in Billings. Chad married Janice Konzen on Oct. 22, 1977 in Billings. They moved to Bothell WA in 1982 and subsequently lived in Spokane WA, Phoenix AZ and Las Vegas NV where they lived 20 years before returning to Billings. Chad worked as a wholesaler for OppenheimerFunds.
Chad is survived by his wife, Janice Noel of Billings and children, Spencer, Griffin and Gentry of Henderson, NV; his parents, Phyllis and Wesley Noel of Sun Lakes, AZ; brother, Craig Noel of Kirkland, WA and sister, Vicki Mangione of Prescott, AZ. He will be met in Heaven by his son, Mason and triplet daughters, Kelsey, Keely and Keegan; brothers in law, Tom Mangione and David Konzen who passed away earlier this year.
No services are planned.
