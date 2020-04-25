Chadwick G. Rockman

Chad Rockman died tragically on April 8, 2020, at the age of 43. Chad was born in Billings on Nov. 1, 1976. He graduated from Billings West High School and continued on to receive a degree from Montana State Billings in Information Systems. After completing college, he became a fly fishing guide on the Big Horn River. He will forever be remembered for his patience and his skills as a professional guide. He continued after his fishing years to work with his father in the family-owned furniture/design business for many years. Chad became a skilled craftsman in woodworking and owned his own contract painting business. He was a devout Catholic and very active at St. Patrick's Parish. One of his hobbies was restoring and rebuilding upright arcade games.
He was a kind, gentle and thoughtful man. Many were inspired by his ability to listen, his positivity, and truly bringing out the best in people. Our hearts are truly broken. While Chad will never fully understand the magnitude of the impact he had on the many lives he touched while living on this earth, his character has proven time and time again over the outpouring of love from near and afar. Our family will be forever grateful for the immense support, love and prayers during this extremely difficult time.
Along this path called life, he left behind a trail of beautiful memories. We love and miss you, Chad, and our hearts are forever saddened.
Chad is survived by his parents, Gene and Sheila Rockman of Billings; his sister, Jocelyn (Peter) Mitchelmore of El Dorado Hills, California; his two nieces, Lauren and Payton; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chad's name to the Yellowstone Animal Shelter or St. Vincent de Paul of Billings.
A private interment has taken place. Further arrangements are pending.
Condolences can be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
