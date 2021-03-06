BELGRADE, Maine — Chance C. Carlson, loving husband, father, son, and friend, unexpectedly passed away at home on Feb. 16, 2021 at the age of 49. His wife of 21 years, Leilani (Burns) Carlson, was by his side.

Chance was born in Billings, Montana, to Penny L. (Adams) Carlson. He attended Billings Senior High School, and graduated from Montana State University with a Master of Arts degree in art education. In 2007, Chance returned to his education and graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. As a registered nurse, Chance worked for MaineGeneral Health in the emergency department in Waterville and the endoscopy unit in Augusta. Since 2010, Chance has been the nurse at Belgrade Central School in Belgrade, Maine.

Chance will be remembered for his big heart, keen sense of humor, and kindness for all. He was always there to lend a helping hand and a bear hug to those in need. Chance cherished his time spent with his family and friends, the beauty of the great outdoors, and his faithful canine sidekick, Bodhi.