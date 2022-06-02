Char Pollington passed away quietly on May 19, in Billings, MT. Charlotte Kay Baszler Pollington was born July 6, 1948, in Hazen, ND, to Leonard and Florence Baszler.
A service to celebrate Char's life will be held on June 4, at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel downtown with a graveside service following at 1 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
For the full obituary please visit https://smithfuneralchapels.com/book-of-memories/4936979/Pollington-Charlotte/index.php.
