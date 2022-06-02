 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Char Pollington

Char Pollington passed away quietly on May 19, in Billings, MT. Charlotte Kay Baszler Pollington was born July 6, 1948, in Hazen, ND, to Leonard and Florence Baszler.

A service to celebrate Char's life will be held on June 4, at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel downtown with a graveside service following at 1 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

For the full obituary please visit https://smithfuneralchapels.com/book-of-memories/4936979/Pollington-Charlotte/index.php.

