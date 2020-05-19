Charlene Brown

She was preceded in death by her son Jay, her twin brother Charles, older brother LaVerne, and her parents Verne and Alice. She is succeeded by her husband Jack, daughter Jackie, son David, her grandchildren Levi and Danielle, and her sister Linda and family. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was loved by everyone that knew her. She was a dedicated caregiver as an R.N., a proud member of the Red Hatters, an avid square dance partner to Jack, in addition to being a member of the VFW auxiliary. Charlene and Jack traveled extensively after retirement, loving every minute of their adventures.