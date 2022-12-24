Charles B. Peterson, 73, died at home after a long illness on December 21. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held in Boulder, Colo., at a later date.

Charles was born in Billings, the first child of Harvey and Eva (Johnson) Peterson, and was raised in Huntley. He graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1967, and briefly attended Eastern Montana College (now MSU-B). In 1969 he was drafted into the Army and served for two years. He spent eleven months in Vietnam and Cambodia, returning to finish his military service in New York City. He witnessed a great deal of action in the conflict and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Air Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal.

In 1971 he joined the Peace Corps and assisted in agricultural development in Colombia. He returned to the U.S. in 1974 and was employed by Geoscience Associates and by Schlumberger as a uranium prospector. Because of his fluency in Spanish, the company sent him to continue exploration work in Paraguay. It was there that he met his wife, Camila. They were married in Asuncion, Paraguay, in 1981 and soon afterward they settled in Boulder, Colo., where Camila continued her education at the University of Colorado. Charles was employed by TSA, developing and building prototype radiation detection devices, in Longmont, Colo., until his retirement.

Charles was a frequent traveler to South America and owned a small farm in Paraguay. He was beloved by life-long friends and relatives there, where he was known to many youngsters as "Tio Charley." At his home in Colorado, he was a birdwatcher and squirrel-feeder, and he liked to pan for gold in local creeks.

He is survived by: his mother, Eva, in Billings; his wife, Camila; siblings Jeanette (Ross) Edward, Jay, Thomas and William (Carole); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey.