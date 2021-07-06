Charles 'Bosco' Eskro
Charles 'Bosco' Eskro was born July 29, 1927 in Washoe, MT to Roy and Pauline Eskro along with 10 siblings.
Charles attended school in Bear Creek, MT. After graduation, he joined the military. Charles was a World War II Navy Veteran serving in the South Pacific Islands. After his honorable discharge, Charles returned to Red Lodge where he met and married the LOVE of his life Louise 'Tizzy' Rathie. They were married in 1948 and together they had six children.
Charles started his career building residential spec homes with his family and went on to spend the majority of his career as a superintendent for multiple commercial building contractors in Billings.
He loved fishing, hunting, and camping with his family, especially the memorable fishing adventures with the grandkids. Charles also enjoyed entertaining his family and friends by singing, playing his guitar and harmonica.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Roy & Pauline, sisters Mary (Fred) Rutherford, Margaret (Lee) Wears, Anna (Sid) Loyning, Millie (Jim) Hilly, Katie (Jim) Monahan, Violet, Rose, and his brothers John (Esther), Joe (Rena), and his infant son Bernard.
Survived by his beautiful wife, Tizzy and their five children Charlene (Steve) Konkright, Chuck (Carol) Eskro, Patty (Mike) Williams, Roy (Kathy Jo) Eskro, Brian Eskro, and his brother Steve Eskro.
Bosco and Tizzy together have nine grandchildren who are their whole world. Kim (Wade) Wyman, Shawn Williams, Christie Eskro, Robin (Josh) Smith, Chuck Eskro, Neil Williams, Ty (Jayne) Konkright, Chad Eskro and Jacob Eskro.
Charles and Tizzy have 10 great-grandchildren which include: Wyatt, Kolter, Keagan, Hailey, Mason, Kennedy, Saije, Laityn, Blake and Erica.
Charles passed away on July 2, 2021 peacefully at home alongside his wife Tizzy of 72 years.
‘DAD KEEP WHISTLING, US KIDS WILL COME RUNNING HOME'
Visitation will take place Friday, July 9, 2021 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel - Downtown 925 S 27th St Billings, MT 59101. A service will take place on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. located at Smith Funeral Chapel - Downtown following with an interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Avenue Billings, MT 59102.
