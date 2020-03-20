Charles ‘Bud' Brickman

Charles "Bud" Brickman passed away at St. John's Nursing Home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 96. Bud was born on Dec. 24, 1923 to Paul and Lorena Brickman in Red Lodge. He joined the Army in 1943 and served in WWII mainly in Germany. He went to Washington, D.C. on the Montana Honor Flight in April 2013. Bud married Helen Koski on November 4, 1950, in Red Lodge. They had four children, Sally, Lynne, Carl, and Curt.

Bud worked for Lynch Flying Service (Edwards Jet Center) where he specialized working on the fire bomber planes that fought forest fires. He was awarded Montana Mechanic of the Year in 1971. Upon retiring from Lynch's, he started his own small engine repair shop.

Bud's interests included baseball, golf, bowling, gardening, woodworking, and art. He also was involved in Kaleva (Finnish organization).

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Elsie Pollock, wife, Helen Brickman and daughter, Sally Brickman. Bud is survived by his daughter Lynne Corneliusen (Kelly) and sons Curtis Brickman (Kelly) and Carl Brickman (Cora), along with his sister Eva Anderson of Canada. He has 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Bud will be at a later date. The family extends a heartfelt gratitude to the angels at St. John's United and Stillwater Hospice for Bud's care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Kaleva Park Association, P.O. Box 128, Roberts, MT 59070 or Yellowstone Valley Special Olympics P.O. Box 81033, Billings, MT 59108. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com

