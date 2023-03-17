Charles 'Charlie' Hamwey - cherished father, grandfather, brother and friend. God called him to come home and join Him in heaven on March 14.

Charlie was born on Jan. 17, 1941, in Oneonta, New York. His parents were Charles and Virginia. He was raised on a farm in upstate New York and graduated from Oneonta High School, Class of 1959.

Charlie moved to Montana to go to Rocky Mountain College.

On Feb. 13, 1965, Charlie married Joanne (Teeples) Hamwey. Together, they had Nic (1967) and Corinna (1970), and stayed in Billings to raise their family.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Charles "Nic" Hamwey.

Survivors include his daughter, Corinna Hamwey; granddaughters, Niccole Hamwey and Jessica Rose; sister, Marian Hamwey; Aunt Peggy and many cousins in New York; sisters-in-law Edna Coates (husband George Coates) and Phyllis Joki; along with many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was given the nickname of "The King of Real Estate" for Billings, Montana; Owner/Broker of Real Estate by Hamwey. He was driven, hardworking, successful, and a generous man who touched the lives of many.

A vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral will be at 12 noon on Thursday, March 23, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, 215 N 31st St.

Burial will be at Rockvale Cemetery, 4046 US-310, Joliet, MT 59041.