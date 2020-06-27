Charles 'Chuck' Pete Siemens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles was born August 7, 1944, in Chester, Montana, and passed June 10, 2020, in Billings. He worked 27 years at LP Anderson and was a long time member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed golf, pool, and classic cars.

He is survived by sons Patrick Goldhahn (Windie) of Fairfield, and Charlie Siemens (Robin) of Great Falls; daughter Candice Howard (John) of Great Falls; niece Michelle Shaw (Gerald); and grandchildren Allix Goldhahn, Destiny and Devyn Howard.

He was preceded in death by parents Pete and Dorothy (O'Leyer) Siemens, brother James Siemens, and granddaughter Lauryn Goldhahn.

Celebration of Life will take place Saturday July 11, 2020, 1-4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Billings. Family burial will take place at a later date in Havre. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

