Charles ‘Chuck' Roy Swanson, age 68, passed away from his earthly home on Feb. 16, 2021 in Billings with his father, Tom, at his side. He was born on August 5, 1952 to Dolores (Dolly) Schell Swanson and Jerry Swanson at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, CA, where his father was in the Marines. The family returned to their home of Hettinger, ND for three years, where ‘Sister Susie' was added to the family and then moved to Denver, CO to seek advanced medical care and better opportunities for Chuck's developmental disabilities. ‘Brother Parker' rounded out the family several years later.

Chuck attended several schools for the disabled during his youth and participated in many activities, including Special Olympics, in which he loved running and throwing the baseball, and skiing. In 1972 Chuck's father passed away and Chuck began living in a group home in Fort Collins as his mother began full time employment to support their family.

In 1980 Chuck's mom married Tom Danielsen, who along with Dolly, became Chuck's guardian. Chuck continued to live at the group home and attend a special day program for the disabled in Fort Collins. He had many friends and loved going on the van with his lunchbox and always a green backpack. He traveled extensively with his mom and dad on trains all over the west.