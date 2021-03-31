Charles Denver Peterson
Chuck Peterson, age 93, passed away on the evening of March 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was the third child born on June 9, 1927 in Ulen, Minnesota, to Ida and Leigh Peterson. He had four brothers and one sister. On the farm that he was raised, he became very mechanically inclined, which served him well all the days of his life. He was always a kid at heart with a passion for fun.
Chuck enlisted in WWII, but was 4F because of an earlier blood poisoning as a baby that froze his left shoulder. With his tenacious spirit, he enlisted again for the Korean War and was accepted. He fought in the front lines in Korea and earned 2 Bronze Stars. Prior to leaving for Korea, he met the love of his life, Joyce Magnuson, in Fargo, North Dakota. When he was discharged from the army, he and Joyce were married on Aug. 9, 1952 (married nearly 69 years). Chuck and Joyce followed his brother, Bud, to Billings to work with him in the masonry business. A month after arriving in Billings, their first child, Scott, was born. Three years later, they had their daughter, Sheri. He later went to work at COP Construction, where he worked and later became superintendent for nearly 30 years. Anyone who had a question or a problem went to him. He had the God-given talent of an ‘engineering mentality' which allowed him to problem solve and fix anything. After retiring, he went on to renovate/sell houses. Relaxation for Chuck was working and helping others.
Dad had strong faith in our Lord. He belonged to Bethlehem Lutheran Church for over 67 years and was active in church council and the property committee (always fixing!!). The church was a huge part of Dad and Mom's life ... always going above and beyond to help others. His big smile, quick wit and silly humor made him an abundance of friends wherever he went. He never hesitated to tell people how special they were to him or how much he loved them. His family meant the world to him. He never missed any function that involved his kids/grandkids. He was an incredible caretaker of his family. He loved doting over his wife, Joyce, and was always her smiling ‘chauffeur.'
Chuck is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Scott (Connie) Peterson of Vancouver, Washington; and daughter, Sheri (John) Reitz of Billings. He had five grandchildren: Joshua (Brook) Peterson of Spokane, Washington, Travis (Danielle) Peterson of Seattle, Washington, Kirsten Peterson of Portland, Oregon, Megan (Tom) Mahlen of Billings, Joel (Kylie) Reitz of Mount Vernon, Washington, Chuck had seven great-grandchildren: Everest and Finley of Spokane, Wesley and James of Seattle, and Thomas, Charlee and John of Billings. He had an ‘adopted' son and daughter, Bob and Ione Bloom of Billings, and an ‘adopted' granddaughter, Crystal West of Billings. He is also survived by two brothers and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the VA (Becky Muller), his caretaker (Julie Wright), Westpark Village staff and St. John's United Hospice (Teresa) for his wonderful care.
Memorials can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 40 10th St. West or a charity of your choice.
Cremation has taken place. A ‘Celebration of Life' Memorial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Peace Lutheran Church in Billings.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
