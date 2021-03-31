Charles Denver Peterson

Chuck Peterson, age 93, passed away on the evening of March 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was the third child born on June 9, 1927 in Ulen, Minnesota, to Ida and Leigh Peterson. He had four brothers and one sister. On the farm that he was raised, he became very mechanically inclined, which served him well all the days of his life. He was always a kid at heart with a passion for fun.

Chuck enlisted in WWII, but was 4F because of an earlier blood poisoning as a baby that froze his left shoulder. With his tenacious spirit, he enlisted again for the Korean War and was accepted. He fought in the front lines in Korea and earned 2 Bronze Stars. Prior to leaving for Korea, he met the love of his life, Joyce Magnuson, in Fargo, North Dakota. When he was discharged from the army, he and Joyce were married on Aug. 9, 1952 (married nearly 69 years). Chuck and Joyce followed his brother, Bud, to Billings to work with him in the masonry business. A month after arriving in Billings, their first child, Scott, was born. Three years later, they had their daughter, Sheri. He later went to work at COP Construction, where he worked and later became superintendent for nearly 30 years. Anyone who had a question or a problem went to him. He had the God-given talent of an ‘engineering mentality' which allowed him to problem solve and fix anything. After retiring, he went on to renovate/sell houses. Relaxation for Chuck was working and helping others.