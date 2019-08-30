Charles Dozier passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home in Cody, Wyo. on August 24th at age 57. He grew up in Billings and graduated from Senior High. While in the Air Force, he developed a love for electronics. He worked for several TV and radio stations before becoming Director of Engineering at Legend Communications in 1998. He was a self-taught genius who could fix anything electronic. Charlie had a passion for fishing. Almost every Facebook post was of his latest catch. Nothing made him happier than a day on the stream with a fly rod. Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Dozier. Left to miss him are his brother, Bill Dozier, sisters Sue Kyriss and Tammy Dozier, father Bob Dozier and best friends Rita Connor and Bobby Rock.
