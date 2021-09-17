Charles E. Kittock, 91, died August 26, 2021 in Billings, Montana. Chuck passed away peacefully with his wife Lillian by his side, holding his hand, just as she has done for the past 67 years.

Chuck was born in Scobey, Montana, on Nov. 26, 1929 to Thomas and Anna Kittock. He graduated from Scobey High School in 1948 and enlisted in the US Air Force until 1952. On Sept. 1, 1954, he married Lillian Richardson also from Scobey. He graduated from Minot State University in 1955 and from Montana State University in 1958 with a Masters Degree. He taught in Ashley, N.D. for two years and then was the Guidance Counselor in Wolf Point High School from 1958-1964. He retired from Montana State University in 1994 after serving thirty years as Registrar and Assistant Vice President to Academic Affairs.

Chuck leaves his family as a proud veteran, husband, father, grandfather and educator.

He was an old school Montanan, helping anyone who asked for help, and always looking for the good in everyone he met. He is survived by his wife Lillian, his son Charles, his daughter Julie, his son in-law Robert and his grandchildren, Celie, Robert and Matthew. His family was his life and he will always be remembered for his dedication and love he shared with each of them.

At his request, there will not be a burial service. Chuck's wish was not to have people mourn for him, but to remember his love for life. He will be greatly missed.