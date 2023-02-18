Charles E. Morck passed away on Feb. 9, at Tender Nest Assisted Living in Laurel. He was 89 years old.Chuck, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Plentywood, on Sept. 23, 1933, to Frederik Morck and Adeline Morck (Ordahl). He was the youngest of four brothers and was preceded in death by his parents; half-brothers Gerald and Grant Morck; and his brother, Neil Morck. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Chuck enjoyed outdoor activities and was a multi-sport athlete. He graduated from Plentywood High School in 1951 and attended Montana State University for one year.

Chuck joined the Air Force during the Korean Conflict in 1952 and was trained as an air traffic controller. He was stationed in Okinawa, as well as several locations stateside. After four years of service, he re-enrolled at MSU and graduated with a degree in business.

In 1957, Chuck began working as a civilian air traffic controller for the FAA. Initially assigned to Billings, he was transferred to a remote location. He decided a career change was necessary and began his 20-year sales career. In 1984, he freed himself from the "tyranny of work" and never looked back.

Chuck loved the Pari-Mutual Horse Races, tennis and his 1984 Chevrolet pickup. He was a jovial, sometimes cantankerous, remarkably intelligent man, and had a rich tapestry of stories.

Thank you to the staff at Tender Nest in Laurel. You helped give him a comfortable and safe couple of years.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, Feb. 24, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider starting a savings plan for a young family member.

The full obituary may be viewed at www.michelottisawyers.com.