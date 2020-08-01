Charles E Patton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles E. (Charlie) Patton died suddenly Saturday, July 18, 2020, doing what he most loved; fishing one of Wyoming's streams. He made a promise to himself after retiring that he would go fishing every day that he could, and aside from days when there was snow down, he mostly did just that.

He was born October 18, 1950, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Charles W. and Frances Patton, and attended school there, graduating from Sheridan High School in 1968. He graduated from Sheridan Junior College with an AS degree in 1970, and began studying at the University of Wyoming, but the call to duty came and Charlie enlisted in the US Navy.

He served in the US Navy from 1971 to 1975, and considered his service a sacred duty. Charlie completed his service in the Navy as a Petty Officer Second Class. He was a seagoing sailor and spent the lion's share of his service between Norfolk, Virginia, and the far reaches of the Mediterranean Sea from Athens to Naples to Mallorca and everyplace in between aboard USS Denebola. He completed his naval service assigned to the Naval Security Group, Okinawa.