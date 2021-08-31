Charles Edward (Charley) Miller

Charles Edward Miller was born on July 15, 1958 to Charles Edward Miller (Chuck) and Katherine Rosalee Miller (Rosalee) in Dumas, Texas. His family moved to a Montana ranch by Pryor Star Rte where he spent most of his life. At the age of six Charley and his brothers Jim and Mike met a World War II veteran and forest ranger that taught them gun safety and how to hunt at the ranch. Charley loved firearms. He was given the challenge to break his first horse (a spoiled bum colt named Colty) and he did an awesome job even though difficult like he did throughout his life.

Charley attended Morin Elementary school on Pryor Star Rt from 1st through 8th grade then to Riverside and Billings Senior High where he played football. His senior year he moved to Malaysia where he graduated from Dalat High. Charley loved history and especially western history. He was fascinated by the Custer Battlefield museum and stories. He worked at various ranches in the area then into heavy equipment operator positions. He took a job in Indonesia with Tripatra Oil Company in the early 1990s and met the love of his life in 1995. They were married in 1997 and were blessed with a son, Charles Emory Miller, in 1999.