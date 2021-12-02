Charles Everett Robson

He started his education at the Goulding Creek School and graduated from Roundup High School in 1958. As a child he liked to play baseball and he did assist with the chores on his parent's ranch. Then, he did satisfy his military requirement with three years of service in the U. S. Army, stationed in Italy. After his discharge he met Kay Couture and they married on August 18, 1969 in Billings, Montana. Kay had a son Gary, whom Chuck raised as his own son. To their marriage they had one daughter Gay Lynn Robson. On August 18, 2019, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

To start his employment career, he was employed with the BLM in their range management program to assist ranchers. The U. S. Post Office was recruiting for military veterans and he was hired to work in the Billings Post Office system. After 38 years of service, he retired in 2005. He was honored by the Post Master for his years of faithful federal service. During retirement he continued to enjoy bowling in the local leagues, fishing, camping, hiking, watching sports and old western movies on TV (especially Gene Autry), maintaining his home, growing a large vegetable garden (proud of his red hot peppers) and raising his two great granddaughters. At the family gatherings he was the lead cook and he enjoyed telling stories and laughing at jokes. If you needed any help or advice, Chuck was prepared to assist you. The annual family golf tournament was the high point of his year. He will be missed and is loved and respected by his many family members and his bowling friends. He was also the family historian who knew the history of the first family settlers on their ranch property 16 miles southeast of Roundup, Montana. His many friends included all of the Billings people who went to the post office to buy stamps and mail packages which he did with a friendly smile.