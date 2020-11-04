 Skip to main content
Charles F. Maris

Charles F. Maris was born and raised in Roundup, MT. He joined the Navy and served in the Korean War. He went on to become a lawyer and pursue various other business ventures. He was married twice to Betty Ruth Knapp (1959) and Lois Stubbard (1981). Betty and Charles had two sons together Charles and Conrad. Charles will be greatly missed by his family.

