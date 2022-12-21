Charles Fay Cozzens

PROVO, Utah - Charles Fay Cozzens, 80, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, December 16, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Chuck was born in January 1942 in Lovell, Wyoming, to Fay Alvern Cozzens and Dorothy Marie Beall. He had 1 older brother Ronald Wayne (Ron), and two younger sisters, Dorothy Jean (Dotty) and Julie Pamela (Pam).

He grew up in the idyllic small town of Byron, Wyoming. From his earliest years, he developed a strong work ethic that served his entrepreneurial spirit well. In grade school, he sold Christmas cards door to door and had a fireworks stand. In high school, he owned and operated the only filling station in town, in addition to his many extracurricular sports and activities. He ran track, played basketball, and was the quarterback of the state-championship football team. He also was in a barbershop quartet and graduated valedictorian of his graduating class (of 13).

Chuck met his sweetheart Cheryl Sprague while in high school and continued dating long-distance while he completed his freshman year at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. He chose to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was called to the Gulf States Mission from 1962-64. Chuck would often share how his mission changed the trajectory of his life, strengthening his testimony of the Savior and setting his spiritual foundation. Chuck loved serving and was always faithful in his church callings serving in several bishoprics and high councils and as a bishop twice.

Chuck and Cheryl were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 28, 1964. They are proud parents of 5 children, 21 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. After his mission, he transferred to BYU, earning his undergraduate degree in Psychology (‘66) and his MBA (‘68). After graduating, he served in the financial services and banking industries in New York City, NY; Minneapolis, MN; Billings, MT; Naperville, IL; and St. Louis, MO.

While living in Montana for 11 years, Chuck was active in politics and was elected twice to the Montana State Legislature. He then ran for United States Senate in 1984, where he won the Republican primary but eventually lost in the general election to the incumbent.

In 1996, Chuck and Cheryl moved to Utah, where he began teaching in the Business School at Utah Valley State College, later Utah Valley University, retiring in 2016 after serving as an Associate Professor for 20 years. He loved teaching at UVU and found immense satisfaction in mentoring and working with his students. He was known for his healthy sense of humor and was welcoming and friendly toward everyone he met. After retirement, Chuck and Cheryl served a mission from 2018-2019 to Hawaii.

Preceding him in death was his older brother, Ron of Coalville, UT and parents, Fay and Dorothy Cozzens of Byron, WY. Chuck is survived by his wife, Cheryl Cozzens of Vineyard, UT; his children Cortney (Ginger) of Saratoga Springs, UT; Cameron (Tami), of Las Vegas, NV; Mikelle Sessions (Tim) of Syracuse, UT; Brandon (Jessica) of Waterloo, IL; Brytni Murray (Brad) of Spokane, WA; his sisters Dotty White of Byron, WY and Pam Hopkinson of Byron, WY.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 30th at the Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 South State Street, Orem, Utah. The viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service. He will be interred in the Orem Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.