On April 14, 2020, Charles Franklin Webster, fourth generation rancher, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined. Condolences to Charlie's family can be sent to his memorial page at BallardFH.com