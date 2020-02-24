Charles Gerald Rodgers, 83, died in his Laurel home on Feb. 20, 2020 with visits from dear friends and finally resting peacefully with his family by his side. Charles was born on Oct. 28, 1936 and lived his entire life in Laurel. He married Shirley Darlene Walter of Billings on Aug. 28, 1954.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He cherished his siblings and their children. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ethel Rodgers, his brother Lyle Rodgers, his sister Evelyn Linger, and his son Ronald Rodgers. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his daughter Debbie (Greg) Renner, his son Steve (Teale) Rodgers, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Laurel, on Feb. 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Charles’ honor to one of the following: Laurel Methodist Church, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, or charity of choice

