Charles J. Barbero, Sr. was born at the family ranch on Duncan Creek on September 15, 1926. He passed away in Broadus, Montana on December 1, at the age of 96. His daughter, Patti was by his side when he went quietly of old age.
Visitation will be held on December 9, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Son's Funeral Home in Broadus, MT. A funeral service will be held on December 10, at Faith Bible Church, Broadus, Montana, at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at the Valley View Cemetery in Broadus, MT. A luncheon will follow at Faith Bible Church. If you wish to honor Charlie with a donation please consider the VFW in Broadus, as per his wishes. Condolences can be made to the family by visiting stevensonandsons.com.
