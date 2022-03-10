Charles J. “Chuck” Vaughn, 69, passed away after a short battle with cancer on March 7. Cremation has taken place, and graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday March 12, in Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Yoga Shop (2750 Hwy 2 E). Chuck's family has suggested memorial donations be made in his memory to the St. Jude Catholic School playground equipment fund. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Chuck's online memorial page and send a card or leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.

Chuck was born to James and Loretta (Pearce) Vaughn in Havre, MT, on May 24, 1952. He graduated from Havre High School in 1970. Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Paula Stewart, and to this union four children were born.

Chuck grew up North of Havre on a farm, he worked in the farming industry his entire life by farming, hauling grain, salvaging, and repairing semi-trucks and building grain trailers. Fabricating all means of grain hauling equipment over the years. He was relentless in his pursuit of solving any mechanical problem often with a little farmer ingenuity. He founded Vaughn Truck Sales & Salvage and Vaughn Trucking. He continued to operate this business with his son Jim up until his death. He also held a pilot's license and owned his own plane.

Chuck lived in the Havre area his entire life. His grandchildren were his greatest joy. He appreciated the opportunity to watch them grow and was an important part of each of their lives. Grandpa loved teaching his four older grandsons about the business, trucks, and mechanics. He encouraged his granddaughters in their interests and was always looking for an opportunity to come up with a job for them to make a little money or further their education. He loved loading up a grandkid or two for a road trip to bring home a load of junk. He attended as many of their activities as he could and was happiest surrounded with grandkids.

No one was exempt from a Chuck Vaughn scolding. If you ever got one, it made an impression. He never gave anyone a job that he would not have done himself and was very proud of how hard he worked. Chuck was most at home in a pair of coveralls at the shop with work to do.

He was preceded in death by first wife Paula Vaughn on May 22, 2008; his parents; and siblings, Roger, Pat, and Margaret.

Chuck is survived by his wife Bonnie Williamson Vaughn; his four children, Amy (James) Ready of Billings, Jim (Shannon) Vaughn of Havre, Jennifer (Lucas) Kuhr of Billings, and Evan (Kayla) Vaughn of Havre; fourteen grandchildren, Owen, Noah, Ariel and Lauren Petersen, Morgan and Garrett Ready, Tyler, Ryan and Kaylee Vaughn, Brooklyn, Alexa and Paul Kuhr, and Levi and Mylah Vaughn; siblings, Helen (Gary) Heilig, Janice (Glen) Whaley, Willard (Karla) Vaughn, Karen (Larry) Olson, and John Vaughn; mother-in-law, Kathleen Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family, Jared (Katie Kuhr) Williams, Ray (Julie Bodgen) Williamson and their daughter Toryn, Holly Shaneybrook, Ryan and Jordyn Shaneybrook and their son Flynn, and Sunnie Rae Shobe.