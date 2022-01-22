Charles Jay “Bud” Baumann passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of his children, on Jan. 1, 2022.
Bud was born April 13, 1940 in Traverse City, Michigan to Lalah Vera Bundy and Milton Charles Baumann. He was raised in Springfield, Illinois. Bud graduated from Springfield High having played football and enjoyed the company of great friends. He earned a degree in civil engineering from Dartmouth College and in 1963 married his high school sweetheart, Carole. They moved to West Germany for his three years of military service, keeping tanks running along the East German border during the Cold War and enjoying travel.
After his service, Bud got his masters in civil engineering and moved to Montana to work first for the BLM, then in 1975 the Billings Gazette. There he retired his slide rule and adding machine to use the first generation of office computers. In 1980, Bud became General Manager of the Missoulian and moved with his family which now included two children, Molly and Dan, to Missoula. In 1987, Bud left Lee Enterprises and relocated to Billings to work as a consultant with Rimrock Foundation and several credit unions. His marriage ended in 1993.
In the mid ‘90s, Bud formed a relationship with Sue Olson of Billings. She passed away in 2019.
Bud's interests included tying flies, growing flowers for bees and reading books about cosmology and WW II, but his passion was fly-fishing. His feet trod many a fisherman's trail along the Yellowstone, Rock Creek and the Rosebuds. Every year he led a family fishing trip to his favorite holes along the Yellowstone in YNP. The trout there are glad to see him go!
Bud is survived by his daughter Molly Baumann Taylor (Bozeman) and son Daniel Hayes Baumann (San Francisco); grandchildren, Halle and Hayes Taylor; and brothers, Tadd and Tom Baumann. We will keep Dad's Yellowstone trails well used and remember him whenever we cast a fly.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.