Charles Jay “Bud” Baumann passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of his children, on Jan. 1, 2022.

Bud was born April 13, 1940 in Traverse City, Michigan to Lalah Vera Bundy and Milton Charles Baumann. He was raised in Springfield, Illinois. Bud graduated from Springfield High having played football and enjoyed the company of great friends. He earned a degree in civil engineering from Dartmouth College and in 1963 married his high school sweetheart, Carole. They moved to West Germany for his three years of military service, keeping tanks running along the East German border during the Cold War and enjoying travel.

After his service, Bud got his masters in civil engineering and moved to Montana to work first for the BLM, then in 1975 the Billings Gazette. There he retired his slide rule and adding machine to use the first generation of office computers. In 1980, Bud became General Manager of the Missoulian and moved with his family which now included two children, Molly and Dan, to Missoula. In 1987, Bud left Lee Enterprises and relocated to Billings to work as a consultant with Rimrock Foundation and several credit unions. His marriage ended in 1993.

In the mid ‘90s, Bud formed a relationship with Sue Olson of Billings. She passed away in 2019.