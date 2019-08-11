Charles Joseph Carlson, 55, of Billings, died unexpectedly of a massive heart attack on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was at home with his wife, Beth.
Charlie was born in Miles City on Nov. 10, 1963. He was the youngest child of James and Patricia Carlson’s 10 children. Charlie graduated from Sacred Heart High School, attended college at both Carrol College in Helena and the University of Montana in Missoula. He lived for a short time in North Dakota and then returned to Billings. There he became the kitchen manager at the old Elmer’s restaurant. Working there, he met the love of his life, Beth Blakely. They would have been married for 25 years this coming January. These years were the best and happiest years of Charlie’s life. Beth’s heart is breaking as she lets him go. His reward is well deserved and well earned.
Moving on from the kitchen manager, Charlie worked for the past 17 years in the bakery at Costco, where he made many good friends and enjoyed the camaraderie of a close group of coworkers. He had a good time working with his friends, and will be missed by many.
Charlie will be remembered for his beautiful smile, his sense of humor, his joy, and his insatiable search for knowledge. His curiosity was infectious and constant. He also had a beautiful baritone voice and sang at many weddings and funerals. He performed in plays and musicals in every city he lived, where the thrill of the production gave special life to those days. He willingly shared all these gifts with all of us surrounding him.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; his siblings, Mary Rieley, Amy (Jim) Strecker, John (Judi) Carlson, David (Nancy) Carlson, Kitty Carlson (husband Tim Benzie), and Joan (Doug) Hatch. Also surviving him are Beth’s siblings, Bernie Blakely, Bruce (Sue) Blakely, Bill Blakely, and Bonnie (Charlie) Dubell. He was the favorite and funny uncle to numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. He loved them very much.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.
Remembrances may be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com.
