Charles L. 'Chuck' Keehn
Charles L. 'Chuck' Keehn

Charles L. 'Chuck' Keehn

After a brief illness, Charles L. Keehn, 89, long-time Billings resident, passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital on Feb. 21, 2021.

A family gathering will be scheduled in the summer. Condolences may be shared and a complete obituary read at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries

