Charles Leo Levy passed away Sept. 12, 2021 at his home in Billings, at the age of 80.
He was born to Henry and Elmira Levy on Nov. 19, 1940 in E. St. Louis, IL. Charlie graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He served in the United States Navy, and retired from BNSF Railroad. On Feb. 14, 1987, he married Linda (Topp) Cetrone Levy, and then was a partner in TLC Lingerie with Tory and Linda. Charlie loved his family, and loved a good party! He enjoyed taking road trips to visit his family and friends.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Elmira; six brothers and two sisters; daughter Margaret Elmira; son Henry Leon Levy II; and daughter-in-law Deb Levy. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children Carla (Richard) Noel, Leilani (Chuck) Farley, Georgine (Larry) Carroll, Chuck Levy, Julie Angley, Jennifer (Jamie) O'Pelt, Mike (Rainna) Cetrone, and Mark (Lisa) Cetrone; sister Ann (Ted) Mezo; 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many special nieces and nephews, and very special friends Victoria Bartle, DJ, Darcey, and DeWayne.
Private Services will be held. Memorials in Charlie's name may be made to a charity of one's choice. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.