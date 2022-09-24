 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Leon Davidson

  • 0

Charles Leon Davidson was born on December 1, 1961 and died on September 18.

Charles was loved and respected by all who knew him; a veteran who knew the true meaning of honor. He will be remembered forever for the love and dedication he gave his family, who meant the world to him.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is honesty always the best policy when dating?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News