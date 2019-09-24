The Spirit of Chuck Strobbe passed into the quiet night Sept. 19, 2019. Born Nov 16. 1939 at Pompeys Pillar (Nibbe) to Leonard and Hazel Strobbe; our dear father, brother, uncle and great-uncle and grandpa.
While a very young boy his family moved to a mixed-crop farm a few miles north of Bridger – where he grew up with three sisters and two brothers, graduating from Bridger High School in 1957. Chuck spent his entire life in Carbon County first working with the Carbon County Road Department and finally settling in the Roberts area where he built his operating ranch and life on land west of town. Chuck tried his hand at many things on the ranch; sheep, cattle, and horses, as well as raising hay. An avid outdoorsman, Chuck enjoyed hunting; one of the few in Montana to fill two Bighorn Sheep tags. Chuck also enjoyed spending time visiting with friends and family; he had great memories of trips to Kansas City, Las Vegas, and an Alaskan Cruise.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Irma and brother James (Jim). He is survived by son Mark (Christi) Strobbe, daughter Sandy Cay (Levi) Ward, granddaughters Callie Jo (Colton) Jansma, and Misty Strobbe, and grandsons Anthony Strobbe, Tyler Strobbe and Ethan Ward; older sister Doris Sonstelie, younger sister, Patricia (John) Yeager and younger brother William (Peggy) Strobbe along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held Nov 16, 2019, 2 p.m. Sat. at Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. His ashes will rest on his Roberts ranch, alongside his best horse, Charlie.
‘Even though you are gone from us dear Dad and Brother, your inspiring will to live goes on ahead of us. We are happy you suffer no more. Your Spirit is set free!’
