Charles Peterson, 93, of Billings, passed away March 27, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joyce; daughter Sheri Reitz (John); and son Scott Peterson (Connie).
Funeral services with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1301 Avenue D. Interment services will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
