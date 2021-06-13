Charles Peterson, 93, of Billings, passed away March 27, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joyce; daughter Sheri Reitz (John); and son Scott Peterson (Connie).

Funeral services with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1301 Avenue D. Interment services will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com