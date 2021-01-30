Charles R. Rudio (Bob to nieces and nephews) born April 26, 1924, in Billings, Montana, on the family farm and passed away Jan. 28, 2021, at the family farm where he was meant to spend his whole life. He enjoyed his life farming with his son Donald.

He married Adaline Wakley August 14, 1948, in Billings. They had two sons: Richard (Lynette) of Billings and Donald, at the family farm in Billings. Chuck (Bob) had three granddaughters, three great granddaughters, one great grandson and one great great grandson.

Funeral services for Chuck and Adaline (deceased April 28, 2020) will be held Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Garden, 1721 Central Ave, Billings Montana. Due to COVID-19 and the cold weather please do not feel obligated to be in attendance, feel free to call Dick or Don to offer condolences.

Send donations to the Special K Ranch or the charity of your choice directly.