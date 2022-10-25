Rick Riggs, born Charles Richard Riggs on October 11, 1946, went to be with the Lord on October 17, following a stroke in December, 2020. Rick was born in Poplar Bluff, MO and is survived by his sisters: Kay and Barb; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rick served in the Army in Vietnam and was a talented artist. A memorial will be held for Rick at Calvary Chapel, Billings on October 29, at 10 a.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.