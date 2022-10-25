Rick Riggs, born Charles Richard Riggs on October 11, 1946, went to be with the Lord on October 17, following a stroke in December, 2020. Rick was born in Poplar Bluff, MO and is survived by his sisters: Kay and Barb; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rick served in the Army in Vietnam and was a talented artist. A memorial will be held for Rick at Calvary Chapel, Billings on October 29, at 10 a.m.