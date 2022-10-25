 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Richard Riggs

Charles Richard Riggs

Rick Riggs, born Charles Richard Riggs on October 11, 1946, went to be with the Lord on October 17, following a stroke in December, 2020. Rick was born in Poplar Bluff, MO and is survived by his sisters: Kay and Barb; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rick served in the Army in Vietnam and was a talented artist. A memorial will be held for Rick at Calvary Chapel, Billings on October 29, at 10 a.m.

