Charles Robert (Bob) Inman
Charles Robert (Bob) Inman, 85, of Yuma, Arizona, and formerly of Billings, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Jan. 14, 2021.

A full obituary can be found at www.yumamortuary.com.

