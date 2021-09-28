Charles Roger Patrick

Born on Nov. 13, 1942, in Havre, Montana, to Russell and Ardys Patrick, Chuck began his life in the windswept Hi-Line farm country. On the farm he learned invaluable lessons of work and friendship and love and loss, including the death of his father in 1961, when Chuck was just 18 years old. After two years at Northern Montana College, it fell upon him to run the family farm and look after his widowed mother and two younger brothers. Those early experiences undoubtedly forged the character and skills he eventually applied to the tire business. Along with Jack Hasty in 1977, Chuck established, grew and oversaw as its President, Tire-Rama; one of Montana's most successful and enduring homegrown businesses. It may have also helped that Chuck had 65 first cousins who all needed tires and service. In 1963 he married Florene Lynch, with whom he shared the rest of his life and had three children; Rhonda, Randy and Tara. The couple made Great Falls their home for many years before moving to Billings and then Missoula, spending some winter months after retirement in Mesa, Arizona. While living in Billings, Chuck was active at American Lutheran Church and served as an usher there for many years.