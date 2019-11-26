GARNEILL — Charles Roy Gaugler, 70, of Garneill died Sunday afternoon at his home of natural causes.
Funeral Services for Charles R. Gaugler will be held Friday Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. in the Judith Gap School Gymnasium with committal to follow in the Judith Gap Cemetery. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
