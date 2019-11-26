{{featured_button_text}}

GARNEILL — Charles Roy Gaugler, 70, of Garneill died Sunday afternoon at his home of natural causes.

Funeral Services for Charles R. Gaugler will be held Friday Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. in the Judith Gap School Gymnasium with committal to follow in the Judith Gap Cemetery. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Gaugler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries