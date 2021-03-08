Charles ‘SQUEEK' Parker Jr.

Charles ‘SQUEEK' Parker Jr., 84 of Hardin, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on Sunday, March 7, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Charles was born Sept. 22, 1936, to Charles and Katherine (Berry) Parker Sr. in Custer, S.D. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Carrie Ann.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Rachel (Michel) Parker of 45 years; daughters Sherry (Cedric) Daley, Michie, and Denise Mason-Rios who had a special place in his heart; sons Michael (Alyssa) Parker, Charles Parker III, Todd, David, William ‘Billy' Parker; brother Joe (Patsy); sisters Dee Dee (Gary) Hoovestal, and Jackie Roberts. His grandchildren are Jonny, Nicola, Logan, Bethany, Paige, Wyatt, Leo, Dane, Rachel Lynn, Kaomealani, and Anela.

Charles joined the Navy in 1954 at the age of 17 and served until 1964. He served as a Jet Aircraft Servicer.

Charles worked for Copp Construction and MK Construction in Billings. Squeek moved to Ft. Smith in 1965 to work on the Yellowtail Dam, later retiring from the Bureau of Reclamation Nov. 1, 1991, as Maintenance Foreman. Squeek and Rachel started their own shuttle business in Ft. Smith in 1982 and had it for over 25 years. In 2000, they moved north of Hardin.