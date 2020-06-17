× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Charles Warner Sumner

Charles (Chuck) Warner Sumner, 80, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in Bozeman.

Chuck was born May 2, 1940 in Billings, Montana to Charlie and Gladys Sumner. As a boy, Chuck spent a great deal of time helping on his grandfather's ranch near Laurel where he developed a love for ranching and for the outdoors. He earned his Eagle Scout pin at 18 years of age clinching his enrapture with all things outdoors, fly fishing in particular.

He was faced with a crossroads as he finished school at Billings Senior High in 1958 -- to take over the family ranch or pursue his passion for design.

He entered the School of Architecture at Montana State University graduating in 1963. He practiced architecture in Billings until 1987 when he relocated to San Diego, California. His architecture career culminated in the 1990s when he retired after serving as Chief of Design and Planning for San Diego County. Chuck's talent for design remains behind in the form of the many homes, schools, businesses, and buildings he so thoughtfully designed.