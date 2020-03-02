Charles Wilson

Reverend Bunny's family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Interment to take place at Alligator Creek in the Whitman Family Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com