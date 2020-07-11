Charley Elvin Abarr

He was born on May 4, 1931, in Billings, Montana to parents Joseph and Ester Abarr. He also grew up in Billings along with his siblings, Ellen and Joe. He attended Billings High School but completed his senior year at Miltonvale College in Miltonvale, Kansas.

He was in the restaurant business for over forty years. The highlight of his career was working for the McDonald's Corporation. He began at entry level and was promoted from store manager to regional supervisor to field consultant at the home office to International and ended his career as an owner-operator. He was a dedicated, hard-working, loyal, and honored employee and loved working and traveling for McDonald's. One of his proudest moments was being invited to attend and participate in the 1200th store opening in Southeast Asia. He retired from McDonald's Corporation approximately thirty years later. He loved retelling stories and reliving his experiences during those years. He enjoyed McDonald's double cheeseburgers well into his eighties.