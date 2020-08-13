Charlotte was born May 18, 1980, the day Mount St. Helens erupted, which most likely accounted for her tenacity and strength. Charlotte Alexandra Falcon was taken from us too soon. She fought brain cancer for a number of years, finally succumbing to it on August 11, 2020. She was one of the strongest people I ever knew. But, as strong as she was, her heart was even bigger and more caring! If she met someone in need she would do whatever she could to help, even if it meant she had to make a sacrifice. She touched many people and was unaware of just how big an impact she had on those she had contact with. Her final years left her home bound but she stayed in touch as much as possible on-line and by phone. Charlotte was creative, extremely intelligent, and had an infectious and mischievous sense of humor. If she trusted you, you were her friend.