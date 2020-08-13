Charlotte Alexandra Falcon
Charlotte was born May 18, 1980, the day Mount St. Helens erupted, which most likely accounted for her tenacity and strength. Charlotte Alexandra Falcon was taken from us too soon. She fought brain cancer for a number of years, finally succumbing to it on August 11, 2020. She was one of the strongest people I ever knew. But, as strong as she was, her heart was even bigger and more caring! If she met someone in need she would do whatever she could to help, even if it meant she had to make a sacrifice. She touched many people and was unaware of just how big an impact she had on those she had contact with. Her final years left her home bound but she stayed in touch as much as possible on-line and by phone. Charlotte was creative, extremely intelligent, and had an infectious and mischievous sense of humor. If she trusted you, you were her friend.
Charlotte was born in Colorado and spent her early years moving from place to place. Much of her childhood was spent in West Glacier and she attended Columbia Falls High School. She moved to Glendive and earned two associate's degrees from Dawson Community College. While living in Glendive she served as an EMT on the local ambulance service while working as a 911 operator and police dispatcher. She loved her jobs and excelled at both. She cared deeply for her coworkers and those she served. After a few years she moved to Billings and worked at the 911 center there for some years. Health complications forced her leave that position.
Charlotte loved the outdoors, especially the mountains and would eagerly look forward to the summer months when she could spend time fly fishing or just enjoying their majesty with her Black Lab, Sophie. Sophie was a special dog and their bond was very strong. Sophie lived a loyal life for thirteen and a half years, succumbing to cancer herself. Sophie preceded Charlotte in passing by just a few weeks.
Charlotte leaves behind her longtime companion, Del Kuntz, her childhood best friend and confidant, Nicole Miller, special friend, Betty Bailey, and clan brother, Lyon Worden. She lived with chronic pain for many years and is now free and perfected in her Savior's loving arms. Special thanks to Cheryl Lyson, who helped Charlotte though many difficult times and who had a very special place in Charlotte's heart. Thank you, also, to the staff at Riverstone Hospice Home for the tender loving care they gave Charlotte in her final days. Charlotte's passing leaves a hole in all our hearts. No service is planned at this time.
