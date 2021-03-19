Charlotte Anne Misner, 85, formerly of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on Feb. 23, at her home with family by her side.

Born Feb. 5, 1936 in Lafayette, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Thelma Snelling. Charlotte's birth mother passed away and she was adopted by the late Lowell and Milderd Byers in 1937. Charlotte grew up on a farm as an only child but had a lot of relatives around the community that she was close to. After high school Charlotte found out she had two biological siblings Ron Proffit and Patricia Snelling Dudden. She developed a close relationship with her sister Pat over the years, which she cherished dearly.

Charlotte married Charley Misner on December 31, 1955. Charlotte and Charley had five children and were married almost 51 years before Charley passed away in 2006 at the age of 74. Charlotte enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family but she also enjoyed working when she was able too. Charlotte especially enjoyed working in the fabric and craft departments in department stores. Most notably she managed the fabric department at Ben Franklin in Sidney, Montana, for several years before retiring to Powell, Wyoming.